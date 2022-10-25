Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.13

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.13 and traded as high as $32.77. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 81,461 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $735.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.52%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.