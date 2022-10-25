TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 63,411 shares of company stock worth $110,202. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

