Traders Buy High Volume of iRhythm Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average volume of 841 call options.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.53. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

