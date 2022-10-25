Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 50,006 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 927% compared to the average volume of 4,868 put options.

Arrival Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Arrival has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

ARVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Arrival by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after buying an additional 7,899,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrival by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arrival by 486.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arrival by 130.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Arrival by 435.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,010,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 822,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

