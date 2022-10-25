Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 29,357 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the average daily volume of 14,166 put options.

NU Stock Down 5.1 %

NU opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Get NU alerts:

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NU will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in NU during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NU shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.