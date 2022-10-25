TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $542.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $579.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.25. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

