TravelCenters of America (TA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

Shares of TA opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

