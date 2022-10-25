Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 15,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 111,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Trine II Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRAQ. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,988,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

