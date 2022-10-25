Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 4,199.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 386.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.18%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

