Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

