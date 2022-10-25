Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Raymond James

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Triumph Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of TBK stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.19. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Triumph Bancorp

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,320,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,196,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after buying an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,649,000 after buying an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,835,000 after buying an additional 63,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

