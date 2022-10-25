TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Shares Up 0.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEBZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

