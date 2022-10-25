Truist Financial Corp Purchases 532 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tenable by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,004,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,215,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.32. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $581,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

