Truist Financial Corp Sells 27,416 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,416 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.07%.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

