Truist Financial Corp Sells 482 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

