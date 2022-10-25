Truist Financial Corp Takes $334,000 Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of CrossFirst Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 36.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,888.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $220,444.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James W. Kuykendall acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,888.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CFB opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

