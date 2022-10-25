Truist Financial Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.79.
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $114.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
