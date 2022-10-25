Truist Financial Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.79.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $114.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

