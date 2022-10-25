Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.93.

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$65.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

