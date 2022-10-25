Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Trading Down 8.4%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.96. 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.
Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
