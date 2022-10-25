Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Trading Down 8.4%

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTFGet Rating) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.96. 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.

About Tsingtao Brewery

(Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

