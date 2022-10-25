United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

