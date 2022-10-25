Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,969.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 501,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 393.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after purchasing an additional 453,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 273.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,221,000 after purchasing an additional 270,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,028,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS stock opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

