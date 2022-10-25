Unum Group (UNM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Unum Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.09-$6.31 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 565,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Unum Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 266,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

