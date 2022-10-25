V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $83,806,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. V.F. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

