VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 8,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 27,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 58,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,250,000.

