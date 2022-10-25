VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 109,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 101,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 258,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 160,187 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 72,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.