VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Trading 0.5% Higher

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. 231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Future of Food ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.99% of VanEck Future of Food ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

