VanEck Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.66 and last traded at $162.08. Approximately 9,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 10,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.76.
VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.34.
