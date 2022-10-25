Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($49.49) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Friday.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €27.97 ($28.54) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is €52.52 and its 200 day moving average is €71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. Varta has a 52-week low of €26.66 ($27.20) and a 52-week high of €135.60 ($138.37).

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

