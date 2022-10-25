Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.70. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

