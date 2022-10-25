Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,873,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 979,716 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 742.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.72%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

