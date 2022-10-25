Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 2,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 138,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

VERX has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,834.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,055,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,204,398 shares of company stock worth $39,650,954. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vertex by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vertex by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vertex by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.97, a P/E/G ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

