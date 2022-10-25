Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $319.00 to $327.00. The company traded as high as $308.95 and last traded at $307.88, with a volume of 7647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.00.
VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.85.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,749,713 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.27. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
