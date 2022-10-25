Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $319.00 to $327.00. The company traded as high as $308.95 and last traded at $307.88, with a volume of 7647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.00.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.85.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,749,713 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.27. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

