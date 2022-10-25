VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $32.99. Approximately 1,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

