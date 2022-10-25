VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading 0.6% Higher

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.44 and last traded at $65.39. 40,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 36,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.97.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.