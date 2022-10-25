VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading 0.6% Higher

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.44 and last traded at $65.39. 40,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 36,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.97.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.86.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.