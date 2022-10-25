VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Shares Up 1.2%

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.36. 17,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 20,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.
VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.