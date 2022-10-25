VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Trading 0.6% Higher

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.73 and last traded at $61.64. 186,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 211,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18.

