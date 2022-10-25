VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Shares Up 1.2%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.98 and last traded at $55.85. 29,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 23,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.19.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36.
