Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Trading Down 1.8%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.80. 42,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 227,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viracta Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,649.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 19,224 shares of company stock worth $77,125 over the last three months. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics



Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

