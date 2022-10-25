Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Trading Down 1.8%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.80. 42,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 227,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Viracta Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.