Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Trading Down 1.8%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.80. 42,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 227,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The company has a market cap of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,649.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,224 shares of company stock worth $77,125 over the last three months. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

