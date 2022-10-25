Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

