Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Visteon Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,647,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in Visteon by 71.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,797,000 after purchasing an additional 465,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period.

Shares of VC stock opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average of $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

