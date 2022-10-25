Volta (NYSE:VLTA) versus Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Financial Survey

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tritium DCFC and Volta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Volta 1 6 2 0 2.11

Tritium DCFC currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 363.41%. Volta has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.93%. Given Tritium DCFC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than Volta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Volta shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Volta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tritium DCFC has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volta has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tritium DCFC and Volta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A Volta -562.95% -89.56% -52.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tritium DCFC and Volta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 3.23 -$127.56 million N/A N/A Volta $32.31 million 5.05 -$276.60 million ($1.85) -0.52

Tritium DCFC has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Summary

Tritium DCFC beats Volta on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

About Volta

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

