VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Trading Up 0.1%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 2,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 60,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.