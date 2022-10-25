VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Trading Up 0.1%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 2,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 60,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II
About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCB)
