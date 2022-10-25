W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

NYSE WRB opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

