Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €150.00 ($153.06) in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($147.96) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.23. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

