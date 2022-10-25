WD Rutherford LLC Buys 29,135 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,935.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

