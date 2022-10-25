West Bancorporation (WTBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Stock Up 1.7 %

West Bancorporation stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.96.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 476.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 27.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 47.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTBA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.