Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Trading 4.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. The company traded as high as $60.16 and last traded at $60.13. 457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WABC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

