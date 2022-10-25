Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

