Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,761 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $187.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.49. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 24.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

WNEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Western New England Bancorp to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

