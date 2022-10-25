Whitestone REIT (WSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.66.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 141.18%.
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
